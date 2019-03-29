US Senators introduce Space Frontier Act to address Chinese challenge in space

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A bipartisan group of five powerful US Senators have introduced legislation to strengthen the country's leadership in space, arguing it was essential in view of the aggressive and dangerous Chinese designs.

The Space Frontier Act, that was introduced on Thursday, would secure funding to continue operations for the International Space Station (ISS) through 2030, eliminate overreaching regulations to support further development of the commercial space sector and to strengthen America's leadership in space exploration.

The act moves the US forward in securing the country's competitive edge against China in low-earth orbit and enacts meaningful reforms to modernize the nation's launch and re-entry regulations, and streamlines non-governmental earth observation regulations, Ted Cruz, chairman of the Subcommittee on Aviation and Space, who is one of the Senators to introduce the legislation, said.

Besides Cruz, other senators are Kyrsten Sinema, Roger Wicker, Ed Markey and Gary Peters.

"Fifty years after the United States first put a man on the moon, we are in the midst of a new and exciting space race," Wicker said.

Noting that the challenge in space requires policy certainty, partnerships with the private sector, country's friends across the globe, its continuing competitive edge and innovative thinking, he said that the act would ensure American leadership in space for years to come.

Markey said that the act will help the American space industry achieve new heights, all while protecting small businesses and the scientific research that benefits all Americans through innovation and discovery.