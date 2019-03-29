Home Nation

Vote for New Bharat, says Modi in Telangana; enlists NDA's achievements

Prime Minister described Telangana CM  K Chandrasekar Rao as the 'face' of dynastic and appeasement politics.

Published: 29th March 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan / EPS)

By PTI

MAHBUBNAGAR: Asking the people of Telangana to vote for a "new Bharat" where the people of the state will also benefit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the citizens in the country were moving forward sans any fear as the 'chowkidar' has been 'alert.'

Addressing a mammoth public rally here, Modi took a swipe at Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao for the delay in forming the cabinet after securing a massive win last year, saying the latter must have been influenced by some astrologer.

Rao is said to be a firm believer in rituals and astrology.

Follow our full election coverage here

The Prime Minister described Rao as the "face" of dynastic and appeasement politics.

In his first rally here post the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, Modi said despite abuses and attacks against him, he has steadfastly moved ahead with his development agenda due to the 'blessings' of the people.

"Your blessings allowed me to tolerate all kinds of pressures. That's why I could run a decision-making government," he said.

He assserted the NDA government during the last five has left no stone unturned to ensure women's safety and farmers' security, among other things.

The Prime Minister said he was working hard in areas ranging from civic amenities to space, an obvious reference to the country successfully experimenting 'Mission Shakti,' after an 'Anti-Sat' (A-Sat) missile had shot down a low earth orbit satellite, putting the country into an elite club.

"On April 11, you are not just going to select an MP or vote for a Prime Minister, but will be voting for a new India, which will be reflective of the aspirations of Telangana," Modi added.

Further, the country's security had improved as bomb blasts were now virtually "confined to only some parts of Kashmir," while there have been no terror attacks in other parts, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi India elections Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp