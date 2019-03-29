‘Why didn't PM Narendra Modi reveal his marital status till 2014?’ asks Digvijaya Singh
BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency Digvijaya Singh on Thursday raked up the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not revealing his marital status till the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
“Why does Modi feel petrified. I’m not making personal accusations against him, as it’s his family matter. But what stopped him from revealing his marital status while filing election forms till 2014? Also, why doesn’t he tell the people about his actual educational qualification,” questioned Singh at a media interface.