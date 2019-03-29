Home Nation

‘Why didn't PM Narendra Modi reveal his marital status till 2014?’ asks Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh raked up the issue of PM Narendra Modi not revealing his marital status till the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency Digvijaya Singh on Thursday raked up the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not revealing his marital status till the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“Why does Modi feel petrified. I’m not making personal accusations against him, as it’s his family matter. But what stopped him from revealing his marital status while filing election forms till 2014? Also, why doesn’t he tell the people about his actual educational qualification,” questioned Singh at a media interface.

Digvijaya Singh Narendra Modi

