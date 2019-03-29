Will break fingers pointed at us: Etawah BJP candidate Ram Shankar's open threat

By ANI

ETAWAH: "If anyone points fingers at us, those fingers will be broken," said Ram Shankar Katheria, BJP's candidate for Etawah Lok Sabha seat.

Katheria made this controversial statement in reference to the false cases registered against him and other BJP leaders under the Mayawati government.

"We are in power in the state and the Centre. We will break any fingers that are pointed at us now," he said while addressing a public rally in Etawah on Thursday.

"Mayawati tried several times to put me behind bars. She filed as many as 29 cases against me. But I was not afraid of her. I fought with full vigour and confidence. I promise that if anyone dares to raise their eyebrows against us, we will respond in the same way. I promise to be with you in every situation," Katheria said.

The BJP leader also dubbed the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party pact as "Swarth ka bandhan" (self-centered alliance).

Katheria urged the people of his constituency to cast their vote in favour of BJP candidates across the state and make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a second term.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the counting will take place on May 23.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh, where 80 seats are at stake, will go to polls in all seven phases.