Home Nation

Will break fingers pointed at us: Etawah BJP candidate Ram Shankar's open threat

Ram Shankar made this controversial statement in reference to the false cases registered against him and other BJP leaders under the Mayawati government.

Published: 29th March 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Ram Shankar Katheria

BJP leader Ram Shankar Katheria (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

ETAWAH: "If anyone points fingers at us, those fingers will be broken," said Ram Shankar Katheria, BJP's candidate for Etawah Lok Sabha seat.

Katheria made this controversial statement in reference to the false cases registered against him and other BJP leaders under the Mayawati government.

"We are in power in the state and the Centre. We will break any fingers that are pointed at us now," he said while addressing a public rally in Etawah on Thursday.

"Mayawati tried several times to put me behind bars. She filed as many as 29 cases against me. But I was not afraid of her. I fought with full vigour and confidence. I promise that if anyone dares to raise their eyebrows against us, we will respond in the same way. I promise to be with you in every situation," Katheria said.

The BJP leader also dubbed the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party pact as "Swarth ka bandhan" (self-centered alliance).

Katheria urged the people of his constituency to cast their vote in favour of BJP candidates across the state and make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a second term.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the counting will take place on May 23.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh, where 80 seats are at stake, will go to polls in all seven phases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Etawah Ram Shankar Katheria

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp