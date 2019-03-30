Home Nation

'Attack' on NCP nominee's wife: Dhananjay Munde meets poll officials

The NCP claimed Friday night that "BJP goons" attacked NCP candidate from Beed Bajrang Sonawane's wife Sarika with a sickle at Dharmala village, and she had a narrow escape.

Published: 30th March 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Legislative Council opposition leader Dhananjay Munde (YouTube)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde raised the issue of an alleged attack on the party candidate's wife in Beed constituency in Central Maharashtra with the Election Commission of India Saturday.

Munde, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, met Chief Electoral Officer of the state Ashwini Kumar.

Munde demanded that Beed district be declared "very sensitive", and an inspector of the local crime branch as well as district Superintendent of Police G Shridharan be transferred.

The local administration was hand in glove with "those in power", he alleged.

Earlier, a Congress worker who raised objections to BJP candidate Pritam Munde's nomination papers was beaten up and Bajrang Sonawane was denied permission to hold a rally, Munde alleged.

TAGS
Dhananjay Munde Bajrang Sonawane

Comments

