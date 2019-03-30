'Attack' on NCP nominee's wife: Dhananjay Munde meets poll officials

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde raised the issue of an alleged attack on the party candidate's wife in Beed constituency in Central Maharashtra with the Election Commission of India Saturday.

Munde, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, met Chief Electoral Officer of the state Ashwini Kumar.

The NCP claimed Friday night that "BJP goons" attacked NCP candidate from Beed Bajrang Sonawane's wife Sarika with a sickle at Dharmala village, and she had a narrow escape.

Munde demanded that Beed district be declared "very sensitive", and an inspector of the local crime branch as well as district Superintendent of Police G Shridharan be transferred.

The local administration was hand in glove with "those in power", he alleged.

Earlier, a Congress worker who raised objections to BJP candidate Pritam Munde's nomination papers was beaten up and Bajrang Sonawane was denied permission to hold a rally, Munde alleged.