Chhattisgarh Congress to brand ‘Nyay Yatra’ among poor 

The Congress will start the Nyay Yatra on Sunday from the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, where the first phase of polling will be held on April 11.

Published: 30th March 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh Congress

The Congress will start the Nyay Yatra on Sunday from the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency | EPS

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With Congress president Rahul Gandhi cited to have played a masterstroke in proposing a scheme “Nyuntam Aay Yojana’ (NYAY) as minimum income guarantee scheme of Rs 72000/- annually to poor families - if the party is voted to power, the Chhattisgarh Congress on Saturday unveiled its plan to brand the proposal by taking it to the grassroot level and poor voters across the state.

The Congress will start the Nyay Yatra on Sunday from the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, where the first phase of polling will be held on April 11. “It will start from Kirandul in Maoist-affected Dantewada district after performing the religious puja at Danteshwari temple on March 31. The Chief Minister and the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel will flag-off the yatra at Kirandul”, said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, the Chairman of state Congress Media Cell.

The responsibility for the successful conduct of the Nyay Yatra has been given to the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and NSUI — the student wing of Congress party. It will cover the entire ninety Assembly constituency during the Lok Sabha campaign.

The local legislators, people’s representatives, Congress party office bears, cadres and workers from the district to the booth levels will participate in the Yatra when it reaches their respective areas. “There will be public meet at selective places through the journey of the yatra”, Trivedi added.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) however questioned the Congress move on whether the economy will sustain or afford such “ill-conceived” scheme.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Nyuntam Aay Yojana NYAY Chhattisgarh Congress Lok sabha polls 2019

