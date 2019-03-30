Home Nation

Election Commission orders Bihar polling stations to make available foldable wheelchairs

Published: 30th March 2019 11:15 PM

Wheelchair

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

PATNA: A Bihar poll official on Saturday said the Election Commission has asked for availability of foldable wheelchairs at polling stations where differently-abled and visually impaired persons make for a good number.

Scout and Guide staff will work as volunteers who would guide and assist them in reaching the polling stations, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh told reporters here.

"The officials of all the districts have been asked to buy five foldable wheelchairs per assembly segment in all the Lok Sabha constituencies," he said.

No nomination was received on Saturday, the third day of the submitting papers in the third phase, except that of Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav from the Madhepura seat.

Singh added that 36 cases of model code of conduct violations were reported from the state on Saturday.

