Final hearing in Herald case from April 23: SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear from April 23 the final arguments on an appeal filed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia against the Delhi high court order allowing re-assessment of their income tax in connection with the high-profile National Herald case.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said the matter would be taken up for final hearing on April 23 and if required the hearing would continue on the subsequent day as well.

Appearing for the Congress leaders, senior counsel Kapil Sibal and Arvind Datar sought an adjournment contending that the matter would require a full-day hearing. This was opposed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who said a very short issue was involved and it would not require a day-long hearing.

The brief hearing saw Justice Chandrachud asking about the period to which the assessment under challenge was. He said any reopening of assessment beyond four years would require a different procedure and within four years another procedure.

While adjourning the matter for April 23, the court continued the interim relief against any coercive action against the Gandhis and Congress veteran Oscar Fernandes.

The Supreme Court had allowed the I-T department to carry on with the exercise to reassess the tax of the Congress leaders for 2011-12. It had said the I-T authorities can go ahead with the reassessment of the Congress leaders tax, pass orders but would refrain from giving effect to it till the next date of hearing.

On the last hearing of the matter on January 8, the top court was informed that the assessing officer has also passed the assessment order, which has been served upon the Gandhis and Fernandes along with the

tax demand.

The I-T probe arose from the investigation into a private criminal complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy before a trial court here in connection with the National Herald case, in which the trio is out on bail. With agency inputs