Home Nation

Final hearing in Herald case from April 23: SC

Appearing for the Congress leaders, senior counsel Kapil Sibal and Arvind Datar sought an adjournment contending that the matter would require a full-day hearing.

Published: 30th March 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear from April 23 the final arguments on an appeal filed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia against the Delhi high court order allowing re-assessment of their income tax in connection with the high-profile National Herald case.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said the matter would be taken up for final hearing on April 23 and if required the hearing would continue on the subsequent day as well.

Appearing for the Congress leaders, senior counsel Kapil Sibal and Arvind Datar sought an adjournment contending that the matter would require a full-day hearing. This was opposed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who said a very short issue was involved and it would not require a day-long hearing.

The brief hearing saw Justice Chandrachud asking about the period to which the assessment under challenge was. He said any reopening of assessment beyond four years would require a different procedure and within four years another procedure.

While adjourning the matter for April 23, the court continued the interim relief against any coercive action against the Gandhis and Congress veteran Oscar Fernandes.

The Supreme Court had allowed the I-T department to carry on with the exercise to reassess the tax of the Congress leaders for 2011-12.  It had said the I-T authorities can go ahead with the reassessment of the Congress leaders tax, pass orders but would refrain from giving effect to it till the next date of hearing.

On the last hearing of the matter on January 8, the top court was informed that the assessing officer has also passed the assessment order, which has been served upon the Gandhis and Fernandes along with the
tax demand.

The I-T probe arose from the investigation into a private criminal complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy before a trial court here in connection with the National Herald case, in which the trio is out on bail. With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp