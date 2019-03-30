Home Nation

'Hindutva is what binds us': All issues between Sena and BJP resolved now, says Uddhav 

The Shiv Sena chief said although there were differences of opinions with the BJP, they were resolved after Amit Shah met him at his house for talks.

Published: 30th March 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 04:34 PM

Thackeray_and_Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | File/ PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said although there were differences between his party and the BJP earlier, all the issues have been resolved now.

He also said the two parties had similar goals and their ideologies and hearts were woven together.

Thackeray also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the opposition had no leader that matches his stature.

He was speaking at a rally here ahead of filing of nomination by BJP chief Amit Shah for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Apart from Thackeray, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supremo Parkash Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan were present on the stage.

Thackeray said he took part in the rally to give his best wishes to Shah.

"Many people will raise eyebrows why I am here, many people are happy that I am here, but some have stomach pain due to it," Thackeray said.

"Some people were rejoicing that the two parties with the same ideology are fighting with each other. We had some manmutav (bad feeling) and matbhinnata (difference of opinion). But when Amit Shah came to my house and we sat and held talks, all the issues were resolved," he said.

"We have similar goals. Our ideologies and hearts are woven together. We have come together because Hindutva is what binds us," he added.

"My father (Bal Thackeray) taught us that whatever we do, we should not do it from behind. We had raised people's issues. We have never back-stabbed and never will," he said.

"Shiv Sena and BJP have the same ideology of Hindutva. My father used to say Hindutva is our breath. But if our breath stops how can we survive?" he asked.

Thackeray said whatever happened in the last five years between the Sena and the BJP was past now.

"Twenty-five years passed and our dream of hoisting the saffron flag in Delhi was realised. Today, our thinking is one, our ideology is one and our leader is also one," he said.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP were engaged in a bitter war of words in Maharashtra for the last five years of the NDA rule, though they were sharing power both at the Centre and state levels.

