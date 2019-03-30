Home Nation

Will pay Rs 4500 alimony after I get money from Rahul's minimum income guarantee scheme: MP man banks on NYAY

A man told a local court in Indore that he would start paying Rs 4,500 as alimony to his estranged wife as soon as he receives benefits of a scheme announced by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 30th March 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ordered by a family court in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore to pay Rs 4500 maintenance to estranged wife and daughter, a 39-year-old jobless man Anand Sharma has requested the court to give him time till a Congress government comes to power at the centre and fulfils AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s promise of Rs 72,000 (Rs 6000 monthly) minimum income guarantee scheme for poor.

Anand, who is jobless since his business closed down is presently dependent on parents in Indore. He was married to Deepmala in 2006 and has a 12-year-old daughter Arya from the marriage. But Anand and Deepmala are living separately since many years. His estranged wife had in 2018 moved the family court in Indore, seeking Rs 4500 (Rs 3000 for self and Rs 1500 for daughter) as monthly maintenance from him.

The court recently directed Anand to start paying the demanded monthly maintenance to wife and daughter, after which the jobless man requested the court to give him time till Congress government comes to power and the promised Rs 72,000-yearly minimum income guarantee scheme becomes a reality. The court has admitted his written application and will hear the matter on April 29.

minimum income guarantee Rahul Gandhi alimony NYAY family court

