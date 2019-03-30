Home Nation

Amit Shah starts poll campaign in Gujarat in presence of top NDA leaders, says election will be fought on leadership issue

Shah has replaced BJP veteran L K Advani, who had been winning uninterrupted from Gandhinagar since 1998, from the prestigious constituency in Gujarat.

Published: 30th March 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah​

BJP chief Amit Shah​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: BJP president Amit Shah Saturday said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be fought only on the issue of who will lead the country after the polls.

Addressing a rally here before filing his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, Shah claimed that in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people saw the leader they had been waiting for since the last 70 years.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and leaders of NDA allies, including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan were present on the stage with Shah.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"During my visits to different places in the country, I found people chanting only Modi's name to lead the country," Shah said.

"This election will be fought only on the issue of who will lead the country. When I ask this question to people from Himachal to Kanyakumari and from Kamrup to Gandhinagar, I can only hear one sound -- 'Modi, Modi, Modi'" he said.


"In Narendra Modi, people have found the leader they had been waiting for since the last 70 years," Shah said.

He said it was his "good fortune" to file his nomination papers from Gandhinagar, which has been represented by L K Advani, Ataji (A B Vajpayee) and Purshottam Ganesh Mavlankar in the past.

The BJP chief's Lok Sabha poll debut from the Gandhinagar constituency will mark a generational shift in the party as this seat has been held by Advani since 1998.

The state BJP feels that Shah's nomination will energise the party in Gujarat and help it win all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp