Lok Sabha polls 2019: 11 lawmakers including MLAs, Rajya Sabha MPs to contest from Bihar

By UNI

PATNA: Lok Sabha election 2019 will witness 11 lawmakers including Rajya Sabha members contesting in Bihar.

Rajya Sabha members from BJP and RJD, MLCs from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Janata Dal (U) and MLAs from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and JD (U) are contesting Lok Sabha election this time.

Even as these lawmakers are all set to jump into the electoral battle, they are not much worried about their electoral fate like other candidates as neither success nor defeat would make much difference to them.

The parties before awarding tickets to lawmakers had announced that dedicated workers would be given highest preference in ticket distribution.

However, in the end these parties did not keep their word and instead gave tickets to 11 law makers.

Lok Sabha election will be held in seven-phases for 40 seats in Bihar from April 11 to May 19.