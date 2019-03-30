Modi government destroyed Indian economy in five years: Sitaram Yechury

By IANS

NEW DELHI: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday accused the Modi government of mismanaging and destroying the economy in the last five years.

In a series of tweets, he shared a news article that spoke about the fiscal data figures released on Friday saying India's budgetary fiscal deficit for April-February 2018-19 period was 134.2 per cent or Rs 8.51 lakh crore of the Rs 6.34 lakh crore annual target.

"The (Finance) Minister is busy blogging. Modi is busy with 'jumlas'. More evidence of how the economy has been mismanaged and destroyed in the last five years. The time to hold them accountable is now," Yechury said ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the country witnessed the highest-ever unemployment, more job losses, lower job creation and worsening social security in the last five years.

"And their promise in 2014 was of creating 10 crore new jobs. Now resorting to hiding data. Time to hold them accountable."