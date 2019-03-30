Home Nation

'Modinomics' flopped: Congress on 134 per cent rise in fiscal deficit

Randeep Surjewala cited a media report that claimed that the Centre plans to borrow Rs 4.41 lakh crore in the first half of the financial year 2019-2020 amid rising demands for repayments.

Published: 30th March 2019

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala | ANI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday said the Modi government was set to borrow Rs 7.1 lakh crore and cited that the fiscal deficit had risen to 134 per cent in the first 11 months of the current financial year.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the "Modinomics" had flopped in the election year and asked Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to introspect.

"Modi Government to borrow Rs 7.1 Lakh Crore this fiscal," Surjewala tweeted.

He also cited a media report that claimed that the Centre plans to borrow Rs 4.41 lakh crore in the first half of the financial year 2019-2020 amid rising demands for repayments.

READ HERE | Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1FY20

"Fiscal Deficit rises to a whopping 134%! Election Year= Modinomics Flop, Modiji Tiptop! Let 'Bogus Blog Min' introspect," he said, in an apparent reference to Jaitley.

