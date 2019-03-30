Home Nation

More diploma seats in 54 medical colleges across country for upcoming academic session

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has decided to re-notify nearly 550 post graduate diploma seats in 54 medical colleges in the country for the upcoming academic session.

Published: 30th March 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has decided to re-notify nearly 550 postgraduate diploma seats in 54 medical colleges in the country for the upcoming academic session.

These medical colleges are in both government and private sectors.

Sources in the government said that last year, the Ministry had directed the medical education regulator to convert all 2,200 PG diploma seats, also called medical diploma, in various colleges into MD/ MS seats with a view to augmenting or increasing the number of PG seats for MBBS pass-outs.

“The Medical Council of India-Board of Governors then carried out a detailed assessment of the colleges. It was found that 548 such seats could not be converted into PG seats at any cost, as the colleges did not have resources to conduct PG classes,” a senior Ministry official in the medical education division told this newspaper.

The remaining 1,650 diploma seats were converted in full-fledged PG seats.

The government, therefore, has now decided to re-notify 548 medical seats, without which students would have missed out on opportunities to pursue even diploma courses in those colleges, the official added.

Admission to diploma seats in medical colleges is done only at the level of the institute, unlike PG courses for which a national-level PG-NEET is conducted.

Doctors holding diploma degree can practice as specialists in fields in which they have earned their diplomas, but are not eligible to teach in medical colleges.

Across the country, there are a total of about 45,000 PG seats on offer and in last few years, the regulator has relaxed several norms, including student-teacher ratio, in a bid to increase PG seats in the country.
Previously, one professor could guide two PG students but now, he can guide three. 

An associate professor heading a unit of a government or private medical facility, who could only guide one PG student previously, can now guide two, as per changed norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp