Narendra Modi blames Congress for infiltration problems in Assam, rest of Northeast

Indirectly referring to the Chinese aggression of 1962, Modi said the Congress policy was such that it was only due to the brave people of Tezpur and the armed forces that the state could be saved.

MORAN/GOHPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said Assam and the rest of the Northeast were suffering from infiltration due to the policies of the Congress and asserted that he, as the 'chowkidar', was committed to resolving the issue.

He also said it was the erstwhile Jana Sangh and tall leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had raised their voice in support of Bangladesh during the neighbouring country's independence movement, and not as the Opposition usually portrayed it.

"Congress has always cheated the people of Assam and if Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel and (first Assam chief minister) Gopinath Bordoloi had not taken a strong stand at the time of Partition, then Assam's identity would not have been what it is today," Modi said while addressing the second of the two election rallies at Gohpur in Assam.

Indirectly referring to the Chinese aggression of 1962, Modi said the Congress policy was such that it was only due to the brave people of Tezpur and the armed forces that the state could be saved.

"This chowkidar is committed to fight against Assam's problems of infiltration, terrorism and corruption and ensure the dignity of the people of the state," he said.

He urged the people to remember on polling day that Assam and the country can become free from illegal migrants and terrorists only if the BJP-led NDA is voted as on one side is the 'dumdaar chowkidar' (strong watchman) and on the other ''mahamilawat wala parivar'' (adulterated family).

Modi has targeted the opposition alliance as ''mahamilawat".

He highlighted the role played by the right-wing Jana Sangh, which was recreated as the BJP in 1980, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in supporting Bangladesh liberation movement.

Indira Gandhi, who was prime minister of the country during creation of Bangladesh in 1971, is usually credited for its liberation from Pakistan.

Modi had in 2015 received award of Bangladesh Liberation War Honour on behalf of Vajpayee for his "active role" in the country's independence struggle and consolidating India's friendship with the nation.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid had handed over the award to Modi at a function at Bangabhaban, the President's House, on June 7, 2015, which was attended by Premier Sheikh Hasina.

In his speech at that time, Modi had said he was one of the young volunteers who came to Delhi to participate in a Satyagraha launched by Jana Sangh to support Bangladeshi freedom fighters in 1971.

He had also recalled Vajpayee's speech in Parliament on December 6, 1971 in which he had asked the government to recognise Bangladesh as a nation.

"The whole world is with country but this has worried the Congress and they are not only opposing the chowkidar alone but also the nation. Will you give a befitting reply on the polling day," he said, launching a scathing attack on rivals.

Referring to the Ahom commander Lachit Barphukan's historic quote that the 'Deshkot ke Mama dangor no hoi' (Mama or uncle is not greater than the nation), Modi quipped for Congress "all Mamas is greater than the country as is evident from Michel Mama, Quatrochhi Mama, etc for whom they have put the nation at stake."

He was referring to Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, and Ottavio Quattrocchi, the middleman associated with the Bofors scam.

He urged people to remember Barphukan's words on polling and strengthen the hands of the chowkidar and not those who are ready to sell the country for the self-interest.

"It is this chowkidar on whom you have showered love and he pledges to serve you. You had earlier sent a Prime Minister from Assam (referring to Manmohan Singh) whom people do not even remember now," he said.

Earlier, addressing a rally at Moran, the prime minister said that people are happy with the BJP government but it is only the Congress and the terrorists who are a worried lot.

For the first time, the government entered the house of the terrorists and attacked them but only two sections were not happy with this and they are the ''Congress ke parivar aur aatankiyo ka darbar" (Congress and the terrorists), Modi said.

The NDA government is committed to the Assam Accord and is seriously considering to grant Scheduled Tribe status to six communities -- Tai Ahom, Muttock, Moran, Chutiya, Koch Rajbongshis and tea tribe, he said.

Referring to himself as the 'chaiwala', Modi said, "This 'chaiwala' is committed to improve the condition of the tea gardens and its people in both Assam and West Bengal."

Even after 70 years of independence only 40 per cent families had electricity connection and now almost all households are connected.

After so many years, only 40 per cent households in Assam got gas connection when it was in Assam and Gujarat that oil was first discovered but in the last five years it has increased to 85 per cent.

He reeled figures to highlight how people of Assam have benefitted from free health care facilities and Mudra loan.

Modi said he had come to place before the people an account of the work done during the last five years and ''I do not claim to have done all the work that need to be done but I promise you that I will continue to serve the people with honesty and dedication".

Modi wished the people on the occasion of the forthcoming Rongali Bihu festival.

He also recalled Assam's cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika's contribution and claimed that it was an honour for his government to confer on him the Bharat Ratna.

