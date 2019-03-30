'One BSP poll ticket costs Rs 20 crore': BJP minister claims Mayawati selling tickets by bidding

By ANI

BULANDSHAHR: Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Mahesh Sharma has accused the Bahujan Samaj Party of "selling tickets by bidding." In a video that is now viral on social media, Sharma can be heard asking BJP cadre in Bulandshahr how a party which sells tickets to candidates for Rs 20 crore can run the country.

Slamming BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP)chief Akhilesh Yadav, Sharma said: "The Bahujan Samaj Party sells tickets by bidding. How can a party which sells a ticket at Rs 20 crore run the country? If Mayawati and her nephew (Akhilesh) win the ensuing Lok Sabha elections then the infamous 1995 guest house scandal would take place again."

Sharma went on to say that Congress made Charan Singh, VP Singh, IK Gujral and Deve Gowda Prime Ministers of the country, but later pulled back their seats and authority. "Congress is not a national level party anymore, it is a party of mother and son," he added.

Continuing his tirade against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, he said, "Mother (Sonia) is trying to push Pappu (Rahul) forward since 2007 but he is unable to go ahead. She has taught one thing to him, which is how to wink. In the Parliament, he winked at the Prime Minister in such a way that I also got hurt. He (Rahul) is an expert in this."

"To run the country one needs a 56-inch chest which beats for the country and its soldiers. Your (Congress) grandfather, grandmother and father had kept singing songs of 'garibi hatao' (remove poverty) but we gave development in five years," he added.

Earlier this month, Sharma, while addressing a gathering on March 18 at Sikandrabad, had referred to Rahul as "Pappu" and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as "Pappu ki Pappi". Sharma had said: "Pappu says he wants to become Prime Minister. So there is Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Pappu and now Pappi has also stepped in. Was she not the daughter of the country earlier? Was she not the daughter of Congress? Was she not the daughter of Sonia family earlier? What new has she brought?"

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls during all seven phases of the elections to be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.