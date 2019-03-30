Pakistan Army takes select scribes on guided tour of Balakot bombing site

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A month after Indian fighter jets bombed a Jaish terror training facility in Pakistan’s Balakot, the Pakistan Army, on Thursday, took a select contingent of Pakistani journalists on a guided tour of the spot.

A source said, “Pakistan Frontier Corps organised a controlled trip for 8 selected media personnel on March 28 at 10am. They stayed there till 3.30 pm and were allowed to shoot videos.”

The onus of securing the Jaish terror pod in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was on the Frontier Corps, a paramilitary unit which comes under Pakistan Army.

The journalists were asked to board a Service chopper and were given partial and controlled access to the area under the supervision of an officer of the rank of Major, a source said. Some portions of the damaged facility were covered with tarpaulin sheets, he added.

The scribes also met 375 students of a madrasa in the area and even shot videos with them, the source said.

Questioning the timing of the guided tour by the Pakistan Army, the source said, “What prompted the Pakistan Army to allow access to the spot a month after the air strikes? Also, why take a select group of journalists? By this time the spot would have surely been sanitized of all things that would served as evidence of the Jaish terror training camp and the air strike.”