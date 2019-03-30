Home Nation

PM Modi is not like 'dumb saint' Manmohan Singh, says Amit Shah

He also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly asking proof of air strike, saying that Rahul Gandhi 'knows nothing'.

By ANI

AURANGABAD: Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Balakot air-strike on the terrorist camp located deep in Pakistan, BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday said that the Prime Minister is not like former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh whom he termed as 'Mauni Baba' (dumb saint).

"Pakistan didn't expect that India will go for air strike after Pulwama terror attack, as they have no idea that Narendra Modi who is elected by the people is the Prime Minister and not 'Mauni Baba' Manmohan Singh," said Shah.

"After Pulwama terror attack in which 40 of our brave soldiers died, people were hopeless and were speculating that there will be no surgical strike as Pakistan had deployed all of its Army on the border along with tanks and artillery," said Shah.

"Everyone thought that nothing will happen but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Air Force did the air strike on the terrorist camp in Pakistan," said Shah.

He also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly asking proof of air strike, saying that Rahul Gandhi "knows nothing."

"Rahul Gandhi asked for proof. He knows nothing. He doesn't know what has happened. Before air strike, Israel and America were the only two countries who were known for taking revenge for their soldier's blood," he said.

"If somebody will fire bullets at us, we will not talk with them. This is Narendra Modi's government. If a bullet comes from that side, the bomb will go from this side," he said.

"The Grand Alliance will do no good to India. It is like a 'Mela' which has no leadership. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi works 18 hours in 24 hours, works with transparency, takes a bold decision, is sensitive. He is the leader who can remove poverty from India," said Shah.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The dates of polling in Bihar are April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

