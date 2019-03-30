Home Nation

Those who didn't bow before Ram Lalla won't get Ram bhakts' votes: Smriti Irani

This comes after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra prayed at the popular Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, but kept away from the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine at the disputed site.

Published: 30th March 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BADAUN: Union minister Smriti Irani said Saturday those who do not have the courage to bow before Ram Lalla in Ayodhya would not be able get the votes of the devout followers of Lord Ram.

Irani's comments come a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra prayed at the popular Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, but kept away from the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

"See the politics of these people. They went to Ayodhya, but did not bow before Ram Lalla (infant Ram). Those who do not have the courage to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla for fear of vote-bank (politics) will not be able to get the votes of the Ram 'bhakts' (devout followers)," Irani said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

"On polling day, Ram 'bhakts' will go to the polling booths and cast their votes for development," the textiles minister said.

In an apparent attack on Vadra's recent boat rides on the Ganga, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said those who used to take "foreign trips" were out to have Ganga 'darshan' due to election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Irani Ram temple Ayodhya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp