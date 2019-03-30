Home Nation

Two Jaish men from Pakistan gunned down in J&K's Nowgam area

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants from Pakistan were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Nowgam area in the outskirts of Srinagar, on Friday. 

Published: 30th March 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 11:42 AM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants from Pakistan were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Nowgam area in the outskirts of Srinagar, on Friday. 

A US-made M4 assault rifle was recovered from the possession of the slain militants. A police spokesman said acting on specific inputs that two Jaish militants were hiding in the area, police, CRPF and Army men launched a cordon and search operation in Sutsoo Kalan area of Nowgam in the outskirts of Srinagar in the wee hours of Friday.

“As searches were on, the militants opened fire on the search party. The troops retaliated and in the ensuing gunfight, two Jaish militants were killed,” he said.

The deceased militants were identified as Ali and Idrees, both Pakistan nationals.

