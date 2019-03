By PTI

SONEBHADRA: Unidentified assailants shot dead the principal of a local inter college on Saturday morning while he was on a morning walk here, police said.

Suresh Yadav (62), who was also a RSS swayamsewak, was shot dead near the forest department office, about 300 metres from the DM's office, SP S.T Patil said.

A case has been filed and the body sent for post-mortem, the SP said.