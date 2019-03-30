Home Nation

Will pay maintenance to estranged wife with Congress' NYAY dole: Actor tells court

A Madhya Pradesh court ordered the TV actor to pay a monthly maintenance amount of Rs 4,500 to his wife and their daughter, who are living separately.

Published: 30th March 2019 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

INDORE: A television actor has told a local family court that he will pay maintenance to his estranged wife and daughter with the money he gets from the Congress' proposed minimum income guarantee scheme, Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY).

On March 12, the family court had ordered Anand Sharma (38) to pay an interim monthly maintenance amount of Rs 4,500 to his wife and their 12-year-old daughter, who have been living separately for some time now.

A dispute between the couple is pending in court.

ALSO READ | Have advised Rahul, other Congress leaders on Nyay scheme: Raghuram Rajan

His petition, presented in the family court, contended that he performs small roles in TV serials and earns Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per month.

It said that he also has to look after his parents.

Sharma, who described himself as a struggling TV actor, asked the court to put off the March 12 order till the formation of the Congress government (post Lok Sabha polls) because his financial condition is not such that he could make regular payments to his wife.

READ HERE | NYAY can give rise to social tensions, try this instead, says economist Jayati Ghosh

He gave an undertaking that after the formation of a Congress government, an amount of Rs 4,500, out of the Rs 6,000 given to him under NYAY, could directly be transferred to his wife's account.

His lawyer, Mohan Patidar, Saturday told PTI that the family court has fixed April 29 for the argument on his application.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NYAY Nyuntam Aay Yojana Anand Sharma congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp