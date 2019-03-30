Yamuna Expressway: Eight killed, 30 injured as bus rams into truck

Home Nation

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) directed Jaypee Associates, the concessionaire of the highway, to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

Published: 30th March 2019 04:16 AM

(Above) Some of the injured passengers at a hospital in Jewar; (Below) The mangled bus which met with an accident on expressway on Friday morning. | Express Photo Services

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

GREATER NOIDA: Eight passengers, including a child, were killed and over two dozens injured when a bus rammed into a slow-moving truck on the Yamuna Expressway on Friday early morning.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directed Gautam Budh Nagar police and administration chiefs to expedite assistance to the victims.

According to the police, the accident took place 29 km from zero point along the e-way near Karoli village in Rabupura area when the bus was on its way to Noida from Agra around 5 am. “The private double-decker bus was travelling from Jalaun and rammed into a truck, which was moving ahead of it. Eight people, including 48-year-old bus driver Mahesh Singh and a 12-year-old boy, were killed. Thirty others were injured,” said SC Sharma, DSP Jewar.

Rescue operations were launched as soon as the concessionaire received information about the accident, he said, adding that the injured victims were rushed to a hospital in Jewar.“Prima facie, the driver appears to have dozed off at the wheel. The truck was moving at a slower pace and the speeding bus instead of overtaking, rammed into it,” the DSP added.

Lal Singh, a victim, said most of the passengers were asleep at the time of the accident. “Suddenly there was a loud crash and darkness,” he said.

“People were screaming and there was chaos till help arrived,” said another victim, who added that most of the victims were those travelling in the cabin of the bus.

YEIDA chief Executive Officer, Arunvir Singh directed officials from Jaypee group to conduct an inquiry to determine the cause of the incident on Friday. “They have submitted a report saying emergency response vehicles including patrol cars, ambulances and fire tenders reached the spot within minutes of the accident. The injured were rushed to local hospital. The cause of the accident appears to be dozing off of the bus driver,” Singh said. “Suitable action will be taken if it is found that the truck was parked.”

District Magistrate B N Singh and police chief Vaibhav Krishna met the victims at the hospital. “I am saddened by the demise of eight people in a bus accident in Greater Noida today. Praying for the peace of the departed souls and strength to their families. Also wishing speedy recovery to the passengers injured in the accident (sic),” CM Adityanth tweeted.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the death of the bus passengers and appealed for compensation for injured and the kin of the deceased from the Uttar Pradesh government.“My condolences and appeal for monetary compensation to victims from the government. The injured should be given all possible help,” the former UP chief minister tweeted.

