Home Nation

Youth Congress's 'Main Bhi Berozgar' campaign to counter BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'

The Indian Youth Congress' national in charge of social media cell, Vaibhav Walia, said the 'Main Bhi Berozgar' hashtag was launched on Saturday morning and by evening it was used over one lakh times.

Published: 30th March 2019 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to "deflate" the BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, the youth wing of the Congress Saturday said it has come up with 'Main Bhi Berozgar' hashtag which, it claimed, is trending on social media.

The Indian Youth Congress' national in charge of social media cell, Vaibhav Walia, said the 'Main Bhi Berozgar' hashtag was launched on Saturday morning and by evening it was used over one lakh times.

He claimed that the hashtag was trending in India as well as globally.

"This will deflate the BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign," IYC president Keshav Chandra Yadav claimed.

The 'MainBhiBerozgar' hashtag was ideated and executed by the social media team of the IYC, to "blow out the facade" of the BJP's promise of generating two crore jobs in the country annually, IYC spokesperson Amrish Pandey said.

"The trend initiated at 11 am on Saturday was at the top of Twitter trends in India and was one of the top trends worldwide," Walia said.

Yadav alleged the nation was witnessing its "worst phase of unemployment" in four and half decade under the BJP government due to wrong decisions such as demonetisation and GST among others.

"The agony of the youth was clearly palpable and youngsters joined in unison to attack the Modi government by taking to Twitter and posted an assorted query on the curse of unemployment," he said.

The BJP has come up with the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign in a bid to counter Congress president Rahul Gandhi's oft-repeated 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the two sides are locked in a keen battle in the Lok Sabha polls.

Pandey said, "Twitter also saw the flurry of tweets on the trend by top-notch leaders of the Congress garnering over one lakh tweets.

The trend #MainBhiBerozgar is going to mould the theme of the upcoming general election, bound to unmask the illusionary campaign of #MainBhiChowkidar."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers and people from different walks of life across the country on Sunday evening through his video conference event titled "Main Bhi Chowkidar Hun" at Talkatora stadium here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Main Bhi Chowkidar Congress Main Bhi Berozgar Chowkidar Chor Hai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp