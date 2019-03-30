Youth Congress's 'Main Bhi Berozgar' campaign to counter BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to "deflate" the BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, the youth wing of the Congress Saturday said it has come up with 'Main Bhi Berozgar' hashtag which, it claimed, is trending on social media.

The Indian Youth Congress' national in charge of social media cell, Vaibhav Walia, said the 'Main Bhi Berozgar' hashtag was launched on Saturday morning and by evening it was used over one lakh times.

He claimed that the hashtag was trending in India as well as globally.

"This will deflate the BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign," IYC president Keshav Chandra Yadav claimed.

The 'MainBhiBerozgar' hashtag was ideated and executed by the social media team of the IYC, to "blow out the facade" of the BJP's promise of generating two crore jobs in the country annually, IYC spokesperson Amrish Pandey said.

"The trend initiated at 11 am on Saturday was at the top of Twitter trends in India and was one of the top trends worldwide," Walia said.

Yadav alleged the nation was witnessing its "worst phase of unemployment" in four and half decade under the BJP government due to wrong decisions such as demonetisation and GST among others.

"The agony of the youth was clearly palpable and youngsters joined in unison to attack the Modi government by taking to Twitter and posted an assorted query on the curse of unemployment," he said.

The BJP has come up with the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign in a bid to counter Congress president Rahul Gandhi's oft-repeated 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the two sides are locked in a keen battle in the Lok Sabha polls.

Pandey said, "Twitter also saw the flurry of tweets on the trend by top-notch leaders of the Congress garnering over one lakh tweets.

The trend #MainBhiBerozgar is going to mould the theme of the upcoming general election, bound to unmask the illusionary campaign of #MainBhiChowkidar."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers and people from different walks of life across the country on Sunday evening through his video conference event titled "Main Bhi Chowkidar Hun" at Talkatora stadium here.