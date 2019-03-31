Home Nation

13 coaches of Chapra-Surat express derails in Bihar, 4 injured

No casualties have been reported from the incident which took place on Sunday morning.

Published: 31st March 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 03:08 PM

Chhapra - Surat Tapti Ganga Express derailed. (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By PTI

PATNA: Four passengers were injured on Sunday after 13 coaches of Chapra-Surat Tapti Ganga Express derailed in Bihar's Saran district.

The accident took place near Gautam Asthan railway station in Varanasi division at 9.45 am, minutes after the Surat-bound train left Chapra Junction, Sanjay Yadav, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Eastern Railway said.

No casualty has been reported so far, the CPRO told PTI over the phone, adding that the injured had been admitted to a local hospital.

The accident spot is 10 km away from Chapra town, he said.

"The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and we are waiting for more details," Yadav said, adding that it will be clear only after an investigation is conducted.

The main line (up line) has been blocked because of the accident, the CPRO said.

Rescue operations are underway, some officials said.

