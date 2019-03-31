98 per cent promises made in 2014 manifesto kept, BJP to say in report card

Home Nation

The 2014 manifesto had listed tasks like addressing issues of price rise, employment and entrepreneurship, corruption, policy paralysis, poor delivery and restoring the credibility of the Union govt.

Published: 31st March 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah (Photo | File/PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Modi government fulfilled as many as 98 per cent of the promises the BJP made in its 2014 manifesto, according to a draft report by party vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe-headed think tank Public Policy Research Centre. In all, 549 promises were made in 2014.

In the “Attend the Imminent” chapter,  the 2014 manifesto had listed tasks like addressing issues of price rise, employment and entrepreneurship, corruption, policy paralysis, poor delivery and restoring the credibility of the Union government. The draft report is learnt to have provided detailed instances to emphasise how the government fulfilled the promises.

Sourcing data from EPFO, ESIC and NPS, the draft report claims that 4.67 crore people joined the formal sector of employment. Taming inflation from 8.48 per cent in 2014 to 2.5 per cent recently and cracking down on hoarding were cited as measures to check price rise. It also harps on the approval to 17 crore Mudra loan applications to underline the support to MSMEs.

The draft report, which will soon be submitted to BJP chief Amit Shah, counts direct benefit transfer with Aadhaar seeding, work orders worth `22,420 crore given under GeM (government e-market place) without human interface and the push for a global crackdown on black money at G20 as achievements. 
Other check-boxes ticked include construction of 9.79 crore toilets, extending electricity connection to 2.55 crore households and clean cooking gas coverage to 7.65 crore families. 

On infrastructure. the report said: “Rural roads are currently being built at a pace of 134 km per day, while highways are progressing at 30 km per day.”

Boosting institutions
Constitution of Lokpal; National Health Council; UIDAI; GST Council; CM sub-groups; state divisions in MEA for facilitation of trade

National integration
Focus on N-E growth; Odisha petro hubs; Bihar growth package; Bihar-Bengal inland waterways; flood control efforts in Assam

Citizen focus
Jan Dhan banking inclusion of 35 crore people; 3.18 lakh government service centres; e-hospital architecture; UMANG App

Tracking the Oppn
The BJP is learnt to be working on report cards on promises made and kept by Trinamool (Bengal), BJD (Odisha), AAP  (Delhi) and Cong in Punjab

