Bengal BJP may change PM Modi's Siliguri rally venue

Last month, helicopters of BJP chief Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were denied permissions to land in Malda and Purulia respectively. 

KOLKATA: The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mooting a venue change for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Siliguri on April 3 as the state government is yet to issue permissions for the event, said a senior functionary on Saturday.

The party had sought permission from the state government-run Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) for using the Kawakhali Ground in the city but has not yet heard anything from the authority so far, said Darjeeling district BJP president Abhijit Roy Chowdhury.

“The SJDA verbally denied us permission and have not given any written response to our application despite submitting it on March 27... so we are looking for alternate venues,” Chowdhury added. 

Last month, helicopters of BJP chief Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were denied permissions to land in Malda and Purulia respectively. 

