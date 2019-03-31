General elections a battle to save India: Farooq Abdullah

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The forthcoming general elections will be a battle to save India, National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah said here on Saturday.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also criticised PM Narendra Modi for making false promises to the people of the country.

“This election is a battle to save India. It is not just about J&K. You have to safeguard religious freedom,” Abdullah said. “This election is about whether India will remain a secular India or not. It is not a question about Farooq Abdullah, but the question of saving the country. So, remember this (election) is a bigger battle,” he added.

Abdullah said Modi had made many promises to the people ahead of the 2014 elections, but those promises were not kept. “He (Modi) only lies. He made many promises. He said he will create two crore jobs every year, which means ten crore jobs in five years. Where are those jobs?,” Abdullah said.

Referring to Balakot airstrikes, he said during the last few days in Parliament, several members said Modi had “failed on all fronts and there is nothing to show”, so “he would create a war-like situation to divert the attention of people from the real issues”.

“So, what did he do? How many Indian soldiers have been killed in Chhattisgarh, did Modi ever go there and pay his tributes?” said Abdullah.