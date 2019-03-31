Home Nation

Grey areas in Election Commission poll code report on PM's mission Shakti address: Ex-bureaucrat

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury also wrote to the EC expressing his dissatisfaction over the EC’s stand.

Published: 31st March 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India in New Delhi. (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Election Commission gave a clean chit to PM Narendra Modi’s address on mission Shakti, former bureaucrat and ex-CEO Prasar Bharti, Jawahar Sircar said there are many be grey areas in the EC report. 

On the other side, Sitaram Yechury has said that the PM as a candidate is using the office of the Prime Minister to convey a development achieved by our scientists. This constitutes a gross misuse of the office for furthering electoral objectives.  “I feel that the EC should have been informed about the PM’s address. And, the EC could have mentioned it in its report,” Sircar said. He has also served as the chief electoral officer in West Bengal.

“A shameful day for the Election Commission that was built by TN Seshan and a thousand officers like us — who stood up for fair play, as Returning Officers & Observers!,” Sircar had tweeted expressing his feelings over the EC giving a clean chit to the PM on Friday evening.

In its report, the EC said that “The committee members examined, in detail, the transcript of PM’s message, inputs given by DG, DD and DG, AIR and all correspondence received from them. It is clear that Doordarshan has only used the feed provided by ANI. The All India Radio has taken audio output as broadcast by Doordarshan News for dissemination over All India Radio network.” 

Reacting, Sircar said that there are many grey areas. It is not clear why a private broadcaster was used for the address on national security. “It’s direct favour to the private broadcaster. When you use DD and AIR for broadcast on national issues like on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day, then DD should have been used as it was a matter of national security,” he added.

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury also wrote to the EC expressing his dissatisfaction over the EC’s stand. “The PM and other leaders of the BJP are actively campaigning saying that this government has shown the guts which previous governments did not. What else does this mean but a gross misuse of the office of the Prime Minister for seeking electoral gains,” he said.

Foolish govt: PC 
Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at the PM for announcing that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability, saying only a “foolish government” would make such a disclosure and “betray” a defence secret. Chidam-baram tweeted, “The capability to shoot down a satellite has existed for many years. A wise government will keep the capability secret. Only a foolish government will disclose it...”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission poll code mission Shakti address

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp