Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls 2019: It’s Jassi Jasraj versus Bhagwant Mann in Punjab's Sangrur

On Saturday, the PDA also announced its common minimum programme for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

Published: 31st March 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Bhagwant Mann

Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: It’s a starry affair in Sangrur this poll season. Popular Punjabi singer and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jassi Jasraj will contest the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat against Punjab AAP chief and comedian Bhagwant Mann.

Mann, who is contesting on a Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) ticket, is the current Sangrur MP.
Jasraj, whose full name is Jasraj Singh Longia, has joined the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP). In 2014, he had unsuccessfully contested from Bathinda seat on AAP ticket.

“Singer Jassi Jasraj has joined our party and will be our candidate from Sangrur parliamentary seat,” said LIP chief Simarjeet Singh Bains whose outfit is a part of the tie-up. In 2016, Jasraj was suspended from AAP for six years for his anti-party activities. He had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on an AAP ticket from Bathinda against Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Meanwhile, Mann dared Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to contest from Sangrur. Till date, the Congress and the SAD-BJP alliance has not yet declared their candidates from Sangrur.
On Saturday, the PDA also announced its common minimum programme for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jassi Jasraj Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency Bhagwant Mann Lok sabha polls 2019 Indian elections General Elections 2019 Punjab AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp