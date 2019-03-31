Lok Sabha polls 2019: It’s Jassi Jasraj versus Bhagwant Mann in Punjab's Sangrur

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: It’s a starry affair in Sangrur this poll season. Popular Punjabi singer and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jassi Jasraj will contest the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat against Punjab AAP chief and comedian Bhagwant Mann.

Mann, who is contesting on a Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) ticket, is the current Sangrur MP.

Jasraj, whose full name is Jasraj Singh Longia, has joined the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP). In 2014, he had unsuccessfully contested from Bathinda seat on AAP ticket.

“Singer Jassi Jasraj has joined our party and will be our candidate from Sangrur parliamentary seat,” said LIP chief Simarjeet Singh Bains whose outfit is a part of the tie-up. In 2016, Jasraj was suspended from AAP for six years for his anti-party activities. He had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on an AAP ticket from Bathinda against Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Meanwhile, Mann dared Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to contest from Sangrur. Till date, the Congress and the SAD-BJP alliance has not yet declared their candidates from Sangrur.

On Saturday, the PDA also announced its common minimum programme for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.