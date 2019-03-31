Home Nation

Kamal Hassan promises statehood for Puducherry if MNM elected to power

Published: 31st March 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Hassan during his party's campaign in Puducherry. (Photo| Pattabiraman/EPS)

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: Makkal Neethi Mayyam (MNM) founder leader actor Kamal Hassan on Sunday night promised to secure statehood for Puducherry if the party candidate Dr M A S Subramanian was elected to the Lok Sabha from the lone Puducherry seat.

Releasing the party's election manifesto at a public meeting here tonight, Kamal Hassan also promised uniform development of all the four regions fo the UT, cordial relationship with the central government, efficient financial management and inclusion of Puducherry in the central finance commission among other things.

He said the people have spoiled their 30 years casting their votes to one party or the second party. This time their votes would certainly change their life, he said adding that he came in search of the people after assessing what he did for the people who supported him for sixty years.

Mr Hassan said that the MNM is fighting the elections alone while others have joined together and the fate of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are in your hands. He made it clear that if the political parties stop stealing, they could run two Tamil Nadu flourishing.

Where is the fund for people if each and every politician collect Rs 20,000 crore or Rs 30,000 crores for themselves, he wondered.

After seeing all this pain and frustration, the MNM was formed, he added. He exhorted the people to show the rulers their faults through their votes on April 18.

