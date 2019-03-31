Lok Sabha poll: 198 symbols for Independent candidates in Maharashtra

By PTI

MUMBAI: Independent candidates contesting the April-May Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will have 198 symbols to choose from, up from 87 in the 2014 general elections.

These symbols, comprising items of daily use, are distributed to Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates as per the Election Symbols (Reservation and Distribution) Order 1968 in a prescribed format, an official release informed.

Symbols of national and state-level parties are reserved.

As per the release, the 198 symbols include various fruits, vegetables, kitchen articles and utensils, electronic items like computer, laptop and pen drive, farm implements, sand timer, gramophone, typewriter, toothpaste and toothbrush, footwear, socks, helmets etc.

Agriculture-related symbols include sugarcane farmer, coconut garden, diesel pump, farmer driving tractor, tiller, wells and the like.

Vehicles like the rickshaw, truck, helicopter, ship etc are also part of the list of 198 symbols for Independent candidates and so are items like bat, ball, football, chess board.

Musical instruments like the harmonium, sitar, violin etc round off the list.