Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls: In Vidarbha, Congress-NCP hope to recover lost ground

Nagpur, Chandrapur and Yavatmal-Washim are the constituencies from where Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Hansraj Ahir, and senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakre are contesting respectively.

Published: 31st March 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

By PTI

MUMBAI; In the seven Lok Sabha seats in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11, the Congress and NCP are hoping to recover the ground they had lost in the 2014 elections.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had lost in six constituencies, while the NCP was defeated in Bhandara-Gondiya.

This time, Congress and BJP are pitted against each other in Wardha, Nagpur, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur constituencies, while the former will take on the Shiv Sena in Ramtek and Yavatmal-Washim. In Bhandara-Gondiya, the NCP will lock horns with the BJP.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Nagpur, Chandrapur and Yavatmal-Washim are the constituencies from where Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Hansraj Ahir, and senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakre are contesting respectively.

In the 2014 elections, the Congress had lost six seats with a margin of two lakh to three lakh votes.

NCP's Praful Patel had lost the Bhandara-Gondiya seat with a margin of around 1.4 lakh votes. In 2017, Nana Patole, who had won on the BJP ticket and defeated Patel, quit the party and joined the Congress.

In the bypoll held for that seat in 2018, NCP's Madhukar Kukde had won. Congress has renominated Namdeo Usendi from Gadchiroli-Chimur.

Usendi was an MLA in 2014 when he replaced Congress MP in Gadchiroli Marotrao Kowase in 2014. But he was defeated by former BJP MLA Ashok Nete and Usendi will again clash with each other at the hustings.

Congress has fielded Charulata Tokas in Wardha, Patole in Nagpur, senior leader Manikrao Thakre in Yavatmal-Washim, Kishore Gajbhiye in Ramtek.

In Chandrapur, Suresh Dhanorkar, a sitting Sena MLA, is the party candidate against Union minister Hansraj Ahir. NCP has replaced its sitting MP Madhukar Kukde with Nana Panchbuddhe in Bhandara-Gondiya.

After being wiped out from Vidarbha in 2014, the Congress is now looking to recover the lost ground.

"However, the choice of candidates and preference for the Maratha community has angered the party workers from other sections of the society," a senior leader of the party from Vidarbha said.

"But still, we expect to do well in at least three seats," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress NCP Maharashtra Congress Maharashtra BJP Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp