Mayawati terms Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar's candidature from Varanasi a BJP conspiracy to divide Dalits

BSP Chief Mayawati on Sunday accused the BJP of supporting the Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad for splitting the caste vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 31st March 2019 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

The challenge handed out to PM Modi by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in Varanasi has not gone down well with BSP chief Mayawati who smelt a conspiracy hatched by the ruling BJP in the move.

The BSP supremo on Sunday accused the BJP of indulging in “deplorable politics”, alleging that the ruling party had conspired to field Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat
to divide the Dalit votes. Azad had conducted a road show while launching his poll campaing against the PM in Varanasi on Saturday. He had announced earlier this month that he would contest the general elections from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Incidentally, Chandrashekhar’s decision had come a day after his meeting with Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in a Meerut hospital. In Varanasi, Chandrashekhar had accused Modi of only favouring the rich and “harassing” poor and deprived. He had declared at the road show that the countdown to Modi’s defeat had begun.

“With the ill-intention of dividing Dalit votes & taking advantage, the BJP has conspired to field Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar from Varanasi LS seat. This organisation was formed under BJP conspiracy and with its anti-Dalit mindset, it is now indulging in despicable politics,” Mayawati said in a tweet.

“The BJP tried hard to help Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar join the BSP as its mole but failed in its conspiracy. It is very imperative in the national interest to dislodge autocratic, despotic anti-Dalit, OBC & minorities BJP from power. Pls ensure no vote goes waste. My Appeal,” she added. 

Later, in a statement, the BSP chief said, “each and every vote of the Dalits is important to remove the arrogant, autocratic, casteist and communal BJP from power. This should not be allowed to go waste, so that one regrets in future and life does not become hell.”

