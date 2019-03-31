Puducherry CM holds roadshows in Yanam

By Express News Service

YANAM : Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has said Congress president Rahul Gandhi will accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh as promised at the time of bifurcation of the State after becoming Prime Minister. Rahul will also provide special status for Yanam region for its all round development, he said.

Narayanasamy, along with Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, participated in electioneering for Congress Lok Sabha candidate V Vaithilingam in Yanam region on Saturday. A large number of Congress activists participated in the election campaign. As part of the election campaign, the Puducherry Chief Minister addressed street corner meetings at several places in the town.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was showing a step-motherly attitude towards non-BJP ruled States in releasing funds and sanctioning development projects. He exhorted people to exercise their franchise in the elections without fail to strengthen Indian democracy.

He lauded the efforts being made by local MLA Malladi Krishna Rao in development of Yanam. Health Minister Krishna Rao appealed to people to give their mandate to the Congress nominee for the development of Yanam region.