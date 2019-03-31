Home Nation

Pulwama attack was Jaish’s pre-election gift to the BJP, says former RAW chief

Former RAW chief A S Dulat praised New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s 'they are us' comment in the aftermath of attacks at mosques in her country

Pulwama suicide bomb attack site

Pulwama suicide bomb attack site. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Pulwama terror attack was a gift to the BJP ahead of the elections, former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) A S Dulat said on Saturday, adding that it was “alright” to carry out surgical strikes in Pakistan.

“I think it was (a) gift from the Jaish to the BJP or to Modiji. Because of elections. It was inevitable that something would happen. Something would be done. So, the surgical strike deep inside Pakistan was alright,” he told reporters here when asked how he assessed the government’s response to the Pulwama attack. 

When asked about his comments on nationalism throwing the world off balance, Dulat said, “The point I am trying to make is that if you look at nationalism broadly, it is alright. If you start looking at it narrowly, then it starts affecting people... The larger point I am making is that what is sufficient is patriotism. We need not stress on nationalism. Because, the indications worldwide are.. that nationalism can lead to war.”

All praise for New Zealand PM’s ‘they are us’ comment

Former RAW chief A S Dulat praised New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s “they are us” comment in the aftermath of attacks at mosques in her country. Her words should set an example for the world, that ultimately everybody is one, Dulat emphasised.

