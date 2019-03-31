Home Nation

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey misbehaves with official after alleged violation of MCC

A furious Choubey sitting on the front seat of a vehicle can be seen furiously reacting to the official who attempts to apprise the Union Minister about election commissions order.

Published: 31st March 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

BUXAR: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey was caught on camera while having a verbal altercation with a Sub District Magistrate (SDM) here after the official had stopped his convoy for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

In a video of the incident that occurred on Saturday night, a furious Choubey sitting on the front seat of a vehicle can be seen furiously reacting to the official who attempts to apprise the Union Minister about election commissions order.

"What's the issue? Who's order is it. Send me to jail if you have to do something. This is my vehicle and you cannot seize it," says Choubey to an official who in turn informs him that EC's order is to confiscate the vehicles and not the individual and they will look into it.

Follow our full election coverage here

Later speaking to media persons, SDM KK Upadhyay said that action will be taken as per the provisions of law.

"There was no permission for vehicles but it has been reported that there were many vehicles parked here at Zila Maidan. There were about 30-40 vehicles in the convoy and action will be taken over it," he said.

"His language is his concern. The case will be registered for every vehicle that was in the convoy,' added Upadhyay.

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey is the sitting Member of Parliamentarian from Buxar and has been once again fielded by BJP from the same constituency for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

TAGS
Ashwini Choubey BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Indian Elections 2019

