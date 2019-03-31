Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh man gives triple talaq to wife over phone

The man allegedly gave her triple talaq for failing to provide him with a son.

Triple Talaq
By ANI

KANNAUJ (UP): A woman from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh has filed a police complaint alleging that her husband gave her 'triple talaq' because she had failed to provide him with a son.

The mother of two girls has alleged that her husband had given her 'triple talaq' over phone.

The woman alleged that her husband of 10 years was reportedly unhappy with the situation and had gone to Saudi Arabia to seek employment. He pronounced 'triple talaq' to her over phone from that country.

The woman told ANI, "My husband is in Saubi Arabia. He called me up and gave triple talaq to me. He always taunted me for giving birth to two girls. I want justice and an action to be taken against my husband."

In-laws of the woman, she alleges, have also supported the man and asked her to leave the house.

A case has been registered in this regard.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kannauj, Vinod Kumar said, "We have received a complaint from the victim. A case has been registered in connection with the case against her husband and in-laws. We are probing the matter."

On December 27 last year, the Lok Sabha passed the Triple Talaq bill which makes the practice a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband.

