After BJP Gujarat chief, EC bars Congress state president from campaigning

Published: 01st May 2019 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Wednesday barred the Gujarat state unit chief of Congress from campaigning for 72 hours for using "abusive language".

The EC said Babubhai Rayka used "intemperate and abusive language transgressing the limits of decency" when addressing party workers and voters on April 11.

The poll panel reprimanded him and barred him for three days beginning 4pm on May 2 till May 5 from holding public campaign "anywhere in India".

On Tuesday, the Commission had barred BJP's Gujarat unit chief Jitubhai Vaghani from campaigning for 72 hours for using "intemperate and abusive language" at an election meet.

The Lok Sabha election in Gujarat was held in a single phase on April 23 in the third phase.

Regarding the "booth jitao, naukri pao" statement by Madhya Pradesh minister P C Sharma on April 3 in Bhopal when addressing party workers, the Commission decided that "no further action" is required to be taken by it since an FIR against him and others has already been lodged on April 8 by district poll authorities.

Babubhai Rayka Congress Gujarat Congress chief Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

