Bhim Army to canvass for SP-BSP's Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav

The Bhim Army chief said he will be in Varanasi over the weekend to campaign in favour of the BSF jawan who was sacked for his video complaining about food quality in 2017.

Published: 01st May 2019 12:38 AM

Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addressing his supporters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bhim Army will campaign in favour of SP-BSP alliance candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav who is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, the Dalit group's founder Chandrashekhar Azad said on Tuesday.

On April 17, Chandrashekhar had rescinded his decision to contest against Modi form Varanasi, saying his outfit will support the SP-BSP alliance and Dalit vote should remain intact to defeat the BJP.

The Bhim Army chief said he will be in Varanasi over the weekend to campaign in favour of Yadav, the BSF jawan who was sacked for his video complaining about food quality in 2017.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"I will campaign for him no just because he is the SP-BSP candidate, but because we have a lot of respect for our armed forces, unlike the BJP which exploits the valour of security personnel for votes," he said.

"Yadav is the real chowkidar (watchman) of the country and he will defeat the fake chowkidar. The Dalit community will support him every way possible," Chandrashekhar said.

Tej Bahadur Yadav SP BSP Bhim Army Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Chandrashekhar Azad

