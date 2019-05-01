Home Nation

BJP attempting to 'buy' seven AAP MLAs at Rs 10 crore each: Manish Sisodia

The BJP, however, rubbished the claim terming it 'bizarre allegation' and a 'desperate bid to gain attention'.

Published: 01st May 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday alleged that seven of his party MLAs in the national capital have been offered Rs 10 crore each to join the saffron party.

The BJP, however, rubbished the claim terming it "bizarre allegation" and a "desperate bid to gain attention".

Sisodia alleged the BJP had earlier too tried to "buy" AAP MLAs and they were given an appropriate response by the public and claimed that this time also they will get a befitting reply.

"Since the BJP does not have any development issue to raise, it has now come down to indulging in horse-trading by attempting to buy seven of our MLAs at Rs 10 crore each," he said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE 

Sisodia also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs in West Bengal are in touch with him and will desert their party once the BJP wins the general elections.

"It does not suit the prime minister to make such comments.

He (Modi) should realise that India is a democratic country and he is here because of democracy," the AAP leader said, alleging the BJP is trying to do the same thing in Delhi.

Reacting to Sisodia's allegation, BJP media head Ashok Goyal said, "The AAP is baffled as it is losing the elections and its leaders are trying desperately to gain attention by making bizarre allegations."

"Arvind Kejriwal is not being able to stop the rebellion of AAP MLAs and is dragging BJP's name in their internal problems," Goyal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia MLA AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp