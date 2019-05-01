Home Nation

Chhattisgarh sex racket: Over two dozen women “disgruntled” with their hubby-family

On a tip-off, a sex racket was busted by the Raipur police at Kabir Nagar area of Raipur and two girls including a minor were rescued.

Published: 01st May 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The modus-operandi by the mother-son, who operated sex racket, was simple. Target those girls and women who were disgruntled and living unhappy life either alone or away from their husbands or family. And they shrewdly made use of the growing internet and smartphones usage to lure such women with the promise of jobs or decent life.

On a tip-off, a sex racket was busted by the Raipur police at Kabir Nagar area of Raipur and two girls including a minor were rescued. Following the interrogation, the police found the racket was being operated on a big network by the mother-son in the three cities. These sexually exploited girls were scared into silence by threatening them to post their illicit images and videos on social media.

“We have come to know at least 25 women who were trapped by the mother-son duo running the sex racket for nearly 3 years spread across the three cities of Chhattisgarh. Beside them the other three who connived with them in the racket were also arrested. Efforts will be to trace out the gullible women who are victims and get them rehabilitated”, the Raipur city superintendent of police (Crime) Abhishek Maheshwari told the Express.

Those arrested included Asha Verma (40) her son Mukesh Verma (21) from Raipur, Payal Sahu (21) from Rajnandgaon, Gauri Yadav (42) and Amarjeet Kaur (60) from Durg city. They were booked under the human trafficking prevention section 370 of the IPC and various sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. According to the Raipur CSP, Asha and her son Mukesh are suspected to the kingpin who used to hunt for disgruntled in the prostitution racket. 

“The girls maintained silence out of fear and insecurity — owning to social stigma or backlash from their family or society”, the police said. Most of these girls were initially lured through various modes of online and social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh sex racket Sex racket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp