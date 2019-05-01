Chhattisgarh sex racket: Over two dozen women “disgruntled” with their hubby-family

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The modus-operandi by the mother-son, who operated sex racket, was simple. Target those girls and women who were disgruntled and living unhappy life either alone or away from their husbands or family. And they shrewdly made use of the growing internet and smartphones usage to lure such women with the promise of jobs or decent life.

On a tip-off, a sex racket was busted by the Raipur police at Kabir Nagar area of Raipur and two girls including a minor were rescued. Following the interrogation, the police found the racket was being operated on a big network by the mother-son in the three cities. These sexually exploited girls were scared into silence by threatening them to post their illicit images and videos on social media.

“We have come to know at least 25 women who were trapped by the mother-son duo running the sex racket for nearly 3 years spread across the three cities of Chhattisgarh. Beside them the other three who connived with them in the racket were also arrested. Efforts will be to trace out the gullible women who are victims and get them rehabilitated”, the Raipur city superintendent of police (Crime) Abhishek Maheshwari told the Express.

Those arrested included Asha Verma (40) her son Mukesh Verma (21) from Raipur, Payal Sahu (21) from Rajnandgaon, Gauri Yadav (42) and Amarjeet Kaur (60) from Durg city. They were booked under the human trafficking prevention section 370 of the IPC and various sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. According to the Raipur CSP, Asha and her son Mukesh are suspected to the kingpin who used to hunt for disgruntled in the prostitution racket.

“The girls maintained silence out of fear and insecurity — owning to social stigma or backlash from their family or society”, the police said. Most of these girls were initially lured through various modes of online and social media.