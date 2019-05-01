Home Nation

Cyclone Fani strengthens, could batter south Bengal

The warning has been issued for the districts including East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.

Published: 01st May 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

The projected track of Cyclone Fani by Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.

The projected track of Cyclone Fani by Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.

By IANS

KOLKATA: In wake of Cyclone Fani gradually gaining strength, weather officials on Wednesday warned of destruction of thatched houses, roads, and crops in eight districts of West Bengal and advised people be evacuated from coastal areas.

"There can be total destruction of thatched houses/extensive damage to kutcha (mud) houses, some damage to pucca (permanent) houses. There is a potential threat from flying objects," the Regional Meteorological Centre here said in a special bulletin.

Also, power and communication poles can be uprooted, kutcha and pucca roads can be damaged, railways can be disrupted and there can be widespread damage to standing crops and plantations, it said.

The warning has been issued for the districts including East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata. 

The special bulletin also suggested "extensive evacuation from coastal areas of East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas districts".

The bulletin also directed that fishing operations be totally suspended and said the movement of motor boats and small ships is not advisable. People in the areas which may be affected have been advised to remain indoors.

ALSO READ | Coastal districts of Andhra gear up for Cyclone Fani

The cyclone is now lying around 1,040 km away from Kolkata.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards during next 12 hours and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards and cross the Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, around Puri during May 3 afternoon with maximum sustained wind of speed 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph," the weathermen predicted.

Heavy (7-20 cm) rainfall is on the cards for East Midnapore and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts on May 3.

On May 4, there can be extremely heavy (over 20cm) rainfall in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore, Jhargaram, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Burbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

"Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 gusting to 115 kmph are very likely over along and off West Bengal coast from early morning for subsequent 12 hours and decrease thereafter," the weather office added.

The East Midnapore district administration has been asked to take all preventive measures and maintain a strong vigil on the Digha, Mandarmani and other beaches so as to stop visitors from bathing on the three days on the turbulent sea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani South Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp