Delta Air Lines to resume Mumbai-New York flight from December 24

At present, national carrier Air India is the only domestic operator offering direct connectivity to JFK from Mumbai with thrice-a-week service between the two destinations.

Published: 01st May 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leading US carrier Delta Air Lines Wednesday announced the resumption of its non-stop flight services from Mumbai to New York, starting December, almost a decade after it discontinued the route due to the stiff competition from the Gulf carriers.

The Mumbai-New York direct flight services will be operational from December 24, Delta Air Lines said in a statement.

The route will be served by a newly renovated Boeing 777-200LR, with seatback entertainment throughout, Wi-Fi connectivity and free mobile messaging, it said.

"Deltas return to India in time for the holiday season marks a milestone for the company.

Our non-stop service is the fastest way for customers to travel between Mumbai and New York and thanks to the huge range on onward flights from our JFK hub, Delta is opening up America for Indian-based business and leisure customers," said Roberto Ioriatti, Deltas vice president Transatlantic.

Connecting through New York JFK, the Delta passengers have access to more than 50 onward destinations throughout North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, the airline said.

The demand for flights between the US and India has increased by 60 per cent in the last decade, and New York is the largest US market to India with the largest base of corporate customers, the airline added.

"Deltas non-stop service between New York and Mumbai is the latest example of our international growth as we strive to connect the world better than any other airline," Deltas chief executive officer Ed Bastian said.

