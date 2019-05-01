Home Nation

Election commission notice to Sidhu for remarks against PM Modi

The Commission reminded Sidhu of a provision in the model code which bars candidates and leaders from making personal remarks against rivals during electioneering.

Published: 01st May 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing a complaint by a BJP worker in Gujarat, the EC notice reproduced excerpts of his speech in which the Congress star campaigner had described the prime minister as a 'thief' while addressing an election meeting on April 17 in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: FIR against Navjot Singh Sidhu over communal remarks

The notice, issued on Tuesday, gave Sidhu time till May 2 evening to respond, failing which EC would take a decision without further reference to him.

The Election Commission had last month banned Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours for controversial remarks made by him which was seen in violation of the poll code.

While addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Katihar, the Punjab leader had stoked a controversy when he urged Muslim voters to vote en bloc and defeat Modi.

TAGS
Election Commission Navjot Singh Sidhu Prime Minister Narendra Modi Gujarat Congress

