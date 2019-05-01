Home Nation

Gujarat BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani barred from campaigning for 72 hours

The model code is a set of instructions and guidelines to be followed by political parties and candidates for the conduct free and fair elections.

Jitubhai Vaghani, Gujarat BJP President. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: The Election Commission has barred Gujarat BJP president Jitubhai Vaghani from campaigning for 72 hours starting tomorrow evening for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The ban will come in effect from 4 pm on May 2, an EC order said. Vaghani has been barred from campaigning for violating the MCC at Amroli in Surat on April 7.

The model code is a set of instructions and guidelines to be followed by political parties and candidates for the conduct free and fair elections. The MCC came into force on March 10, when the EC announced the schedule of seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

The poll watchdog had yesterday barred Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from campaigning for 48 hours starting from 6 am on Wednesday for violating the MCC with his "highly provocative" speeches in which he "appealed to secure votes on religious lines".

