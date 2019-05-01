Home Nation

Mom-dad not equally responsible for child maintenance: High Court

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva's observation came on Tuesday as the court agreed with a trial court decision directing a husband to pay for the maintenance of his minor daughter till she attained the age of

Published: 01st May 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said that "it would be incorrect to hold both the parent equally responsible for the expenses of the child".

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva's observation came on Tuesday as the court agreed with a trial court decision directing a husband to pay for the maintenance of his minor daughter till she attained the age of majority.

The high court also enhanced the maintenance amount to Rs 20,000 per month from Rs 10,000 a month fixed by the trial court. It also held that the wife was in a position to maintain herself and as such she was not entitled to any maintenance.

However, the high court maintained that "the view taken by the trial court that both the parents are responsible for meeting the day-to-day expenses, nourishment, medical and other expenses of the child, is erroneous."

"A child for her upbringing does not only require money. A lot of time and effort goes in the upbringing of a child. It would be incorrect to hold that both the parents are equally responsible for the expenses of the child.

"A mother who has custody of a child not only spends money on the upbringing of the child but also spends substantial time and effort in bringing up the child. The trial court has erred in equalising the effort of both the parents in upbringing of the child," the court said.

"One cannot put value to the time and effort put in by the mother in upbringing of the child. No doubt, the mother, if she is earning, should also contribute towards the expenses of the child, but the expenses cannot be divided equally between the two," it added.

The court was hearing a maintenance application of a couple which got married on June 23, 2002. A female child was born from the wedlock on March 7, 2004.

The woman alleged that she was forced to leave her matrimonial house in April 2005 after being mentally and physically tortured by her husband's family.

The marriage between the parties was dissolved in March 2007. Later, the wife moved the court seeking maintenance for her and her daughter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp