Naxal attack not due to intelligence failure: Maharashtra DGP 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said Wednesday that the Naxal attack in Gadchiroli in which 15 police personnel were killed was not a result of intelligence failure.

Terming it a "big loss" for the force, Jaiswal said that police "were ready to give a befitting reply to the Naxals".

"I cannot call this an intelligence failure. The Maharashtra police will take whatever action needed against such activities. It is a big loss for Maharashtra police," Jaiswal said. The Naxals want to overthrow the state, he said.