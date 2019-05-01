Home Nation

Nepali, Rohingya Muslim girls rescued in Mizoram

The police official said that one Lal Bahadur, who was accompanying the 23 Nepali girls, has been arrested.

Published: 01st May 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

AIZWAL: The Mizoram Police have rescued 31 teenage Nepali and Rohingya Muslim girls, suspected to be victims of human trafficking, an official said on Wednesday.

"Police last week rescued 23 Nepali and eight Rohingya Muslim girls. We suspect these girls, aged between 15 to 22 years, are victims of human trafficking," Inspector General of Mizoram Police (Law and Order), L.H. Shanliana, told IANS.

The Nepali girls were rescued from Champhai in eastern Mizoram near the Myanmar border while the Rohingya girls were detained at Vairengte in northern Mizoram.

The police official said that one Lal Bahadur, who was accompanying the 23 Nepali girls, has been arrested.

"Mizoram Police is investigating the matter and interrogating the detainees. The girls are now in government protection shelters," Shanliana said.

The Nepali girls informed the police that they were told to visit tourist spots in the state and to also attend a festival there.

"The Rohingya girls told the police that they were abducted by human traffickers from a refugee camp in Bangladesh to be sent to Malaysia for jobs. We suspect these girls were to be forced into prostitution," a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Mizoram has an unfenced international border -- 510 km with Myanmar and 318 km with Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepali Rohingya Muslim Mizoram Mizoram crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp